scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Lalru: One arrested with 40 gm of heroin

According to information, a team of Lalru police had set up a checkpoint at the T-point of Ambala-Chandigarh road on Tuesday.

The man's behaviour immediately raised suspicion and the team chased and nabbed the man. Later, on checking the man's bag, 40 gm of heroin was recovered. (File)

Lalru police on Tuesday arrested a Panchkula resident and claimed to have recovered 40 gm heroin from his possession. The accused was nabbed by a police team while he was allegedly trying to flee, the police said.

According to information, a team of Lalru police had set up a checkpoint at the T-point of Ambala-Chandigarh road on Tuesday.

During the drive, the police team spotted a Haryana Roadways bus slowing down before the checkpoint owing to traffic, and a man getting down from it and trying to flee on foot.

The man’s behaviour immediately raised suspicion and the team chased and nabbed the man. Later, on checking the man’s bag, 40 gm of heroin was recovered.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
More from Chandigarh

The accused was later identified by the police as one Sandeep Narwal. Investigators said that a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 09:43:06 pm
Next Story

Citing misinformation, BMC chief bars all civic officials, barring a few, from speaking to media

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close