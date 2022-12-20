Lalru: One arrested with 40 gm of heroin

Lalru police on Tuesday arrested a Panchkula resident and claimed to have recovered 40 gm heroin from his possession. The accused was nabbed by a police team while he was allegedly trying to flee, the police said.

According to information, a team of Lalru police had set up a checkpoint at the T-point of Ambala-Chandigarh road on Tuesday.

During the drive, the police team spotted a Haryana Roadways bus slowing down before the checkpoint owing to traffic, and a man getting down from it and trying to flee on foot.

The man’s behaviour immediately raised suspicion and the team chased and nabbed the man. Later, on checking the man’s bag, 40 gm of heroin was recovered.

The accused was later identified by the police as one Sandeep Narwal. Investigators said that a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.