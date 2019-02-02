Lalrinchhana’s goal hands Aizawl FC win over Minerva Punjab FC

A solitary goal in the 69th minute by youngster Lalrinchhana helped former champions Aizawl FC score a 1-0 win over defending champions Minerva Punjab in an I-League match played at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, on Friday. The win meant that Aizawl FC collected three points and moved to the seventh spot ahead of Minerva Punjab FC in the points table. Aizawl FC now have 14 points from 15 matches and Friday’s win was their third win of the season. The win also meant that Aizawl FC are currently out of the relegation zone in the league.

Advertising

Before the match, Minerva Punjab FC had six losses in 14 games in this season so far and the team management decided to play new recruits Juan Quero of Spain and Mahmood Al Amna of Syria. Minerva Punjab FC head coach Paul Munstr made five changes in the starting line-up.

Aizawl FC coach Stanley RAosario made three changes in the team as Rochhar Zela, Hmingthan Mawia and Mapuia made way for Ansumanah Kromah, Vanlalthanga and Lalrinchhana.

The first ten minutes of the match saw Aizawl FC players dominating the possession before Minerva Punjab FC made some attacks into the opposition half. Dilliram Sanyasi missed a tough chance off the cross from captain Juan Quero for Minerva Punjab FC. Aizawl FC came close to taking the lead in the 19th minute when Juuko Richard Kussaga’s shot from outside the box was collected by Minerva Punjab FC’s goal-keeper Arshdeep Singh. The next minute saw Alfred Kemah Jaryan getting past two Minerva Punjab FC defenders and floating a cross to Ghanefo Ansumana Kromah before Arshdeep Singh made a timely intervention to deny the visitors. The remaining first half saw Aizawl FC pressing hard to take the lead.

Advertising

The second half saw Aizawl FC stepping up the tempo with substitute Isak Vanlalruatfela troubling the Minerva Punjab FC defenders. Minerva Punjab FC missed their defender Lancine Toure as Kussaga and Karewen Nurain made some fine attacks in Minerva Punjab half before goal-keeper Arsheeep Singh came to the rescue for the hosts. Vanlalruatfela’s move from the right flank in the 69th minute saw youngster Lalrinchhana scoring the opening goal of the match through a header for Aizawl FC. Two minutes later, Akash Sangwan missed an easy chance to score the equaliser for Minerva Punjab FC as his shot went wide. The remaining 20 minutes saw Aizawl PC dominating the proceedings and the visitors managed to hold the lead before the final whistle.