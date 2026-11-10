Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly ex... Read More
Jailed former Punjab minister and AAP MLA from Patti Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday announced that he would not contest the 2027 Assembly elections, ending speculation over his political future amid his trial in a case related to the suicide of a state warehousing corporation official.
In a message on social media, Bhullar said he had heard the sentiments of people in Patti who wanted the Aam Aadmi Party to field him again, but had decided against contesting the elections.
“I have heard the sentiments expressed by the brothers and sisters of the Patti constituency regarding the party fielding me once again in the upcoming elections. However, I have decided not to contest,” he said, thanking his supporters for standing by him.
The announcement comes after the AAP had already appointed a new halqa in-charge (a party-appointed constituency-level coordinator) in Patti, indicating that the party was preparing an alternative leadership in the constituency ahead of the elections. On July 28, the party appointed wrestler Jaskanwar Singh Gill, popular as Jassa Patti, as the halqa (constituency) in-charge. He is also the chairman of the Punjab Sports Welfare Board.
The move had fuelled speculation that the party was looking beyond its sitting MLA for the Patti seat in 2027.
Bhullar’s continued incarceration and the party’s decision to appoint another in-charge had also given rise to speculation in political circles that he could explore contesting as an Independent if denied the AAP ticket. His Tuesday announcement, however, rules out his candidature in the coming elections, at least for now.
The AAP has already announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections, but Patti is not among the constituencies for which candidates have been declared.
The party, meanwhile, has named another jailed minister, Sanjeev Arora, as its candidate from Ludhiana West. Arora was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May in connection with an alleged money-laundering case and is lodged in Bhondsi jail in Gurgaon. His nomination from Ludhiana West indicates that the party has chosen to back him.
Bhullar, who won from Patti in 2022, was the Transport and Jails Minister in the Bhagwant Mann Government. He resigned from the Cabinet after Punjab State Warehousing Corporation district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa died by suicide in March. Randhawa had allegedly named Bhullar in a video recorded before his death.
Bhullar was arrested on March 23. A case was registered against him, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and personal assistant Dilbag Singh on charges including abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation.