Jailed former Punjab minister and AAP MLA from Patti Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday announced that he would not contest the 2027 Assembly elections, ending speculation over his political future amid his trial in a case related to the suicide of a state warehousing corporation official.

In a message on social media, Bhullar said he had heard the sentiments of people in Patti who wanted the Aam Aadmi Party to field him again, but had decided against contesting the elections.

“I have heard the sentiments expressed by the brothers and sisters of the Patti constituency regarding the party fielding me once again in the upcoming elections. However, I have decided not to contest,” he said, thanking his supporters for standing by him.