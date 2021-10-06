Lakhimpur violence: SAD leaders will meet UP CM, demand punishment for accused, says Sukhbir Badal

After its Lakhimpur Kheri-bound delegation led by Prem Singh Chandumajra had to return from Ghaziabad due to entry restrictions Tuesday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to wait and watch before announcing any party programme on the incident.

However, SAD president Sukhbir Badal, who was in Amritsar on Wednesday, said that “a party delegation would meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath soon to demand “exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of ghastly attack”.

Senior Akali leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, who had led the SAD delegation that returned from Ghaziabad, said since farm leaders had given a week’s time for action in the matter, the Akali Dal would wait and announce next course of action later.

Chandumajra added that SAD would chalk out its strategy “in line with decisions which would be taken by the aggrieved families and the farm leaders who are at the forefront”.

The Akali leader claimed that there was “infighting” between leaders of Thakur community and Brahmin community and the former felt that “Brahmin leaders have created the controversy and they should be punished”.

“So, it was felt that instead of intensifying the agitation which could break the consensus, the infighting in BJP should be made use of to get the perpetrators punished,” said Chandumajra.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said party was weighing the options. “We will discuss the matter afresh and take a call in the light of UP government announcing to lift entry restrictions,” said Cheema.

Chandumajra led delegation had on Tuesday met farm leader from Tarai region, Tejinder Singh Virk, at a private hospital in Gurgaon. Chandumajra said Virk was seriously injured after being “dragged by SUV up to 20 metres”.