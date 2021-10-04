Farmers not involved in Lakhimpur violence, it was carried out in ‘leftist’ manner: BKS

Members of political parties, and not farmers, perpetrated the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in a “leftist manner”, RSS affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said Monday.

BKS termed Sunday’s incident “unfortunate”. Four farmers were among eight people killed in Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters, triggering a clash.

“Those involved in the incident were not farmers. They were from various political parties. The incident was perpetrated in leftist manner. People were lynched by beating them with sticks. Farmers cannot do such a thing,” BKS said.

The RSS affiliate said the violence seems to have been perpetrated by professionals and executioners. “To take law into one’s own hands, to kill publicly, it appears it has been done by professionals, executioners. No amount of criticism of the incident is enough. Those involved must be given the severest of punishment,” BKS said.

The union expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and demanded an independent inquiry.

The state government Monday said an inquiry has been instituted under a retired high court Judge. It also announced assistance of Rs 45 lakh and a government job each to the families of the four farmers killed.

Farm leaders have called for the “arrest of the Minister and his son” who, they said, was driving one of the SUVs and called for a nationwide protest.

However, Mishra said his son, who is a businessman, was not at the spot when the incident occurred. The Union MoS told The Indian Express that the four others killed were “BJP workers and a car driver” who died after being “attacked by assailants armed with swords and sticks who were among the farmers”.

An FIR was registered against Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish, at Tikonia police station on various charges including murder and rioting.

A separate FIR was filed at the same station by one Sumit Jaiswal against unidentified persons on charges of rioting, causing death by negligence and murder, sources said.

Last month BKS held a country-wide protest for a law to ensure minimum support price for all farmers. It also urged the government to take a “sympathetic view” of the demands of farmers.