Lakhimpur Kheri incident: BKU announces protests across states on Tuesday against police inaction

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) announced Monday that farmers will protest across various states on Tuesday against police inaction in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which a convoy of SUVs ran over farmers on October 3, killing four of them. The protest will be carried out from 11 am to 2 pm and farmers shall submit memorandums to the sub divisional magistrates, tehsildars or deputy commissioners in their respective places.

“Farmers shall be protesting against police inaction in the Lakhimpur incident, demanding MoS Ajay Mishra’s arrest and seeking a law ensuring MSP and support for families that lost their kin during the farmers’ agitation. While protests shall be held at tehsil/district headquarters in various states, in Uttar Pradesh the protests shall be carried out outside police stations,” said BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni.

Chadhuni said the farmers had been protesting against the three central farm legislations for the last 11 months. “Under the leadership of SKM, farmers have been demanding that the three central farm legislations should be withdrawn by the government and a law ensuring MSP should be enacted. Over 800 farmers have so far died in the ongoing agitation. Yet, our agitation shall go on till the three legislations are withdrawn by the Union government,” he added.