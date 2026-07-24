13 killed as falling boulders crush moving vehicle in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti

Apart from a six-month old child, the victims include seven men and four women

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaJul 24, 2026 09:23 PM IST
Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had directed the DC to reach the incident site and supervise the rescue and relief operations.Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had directed the DC to reach the incident site and supervise the rescue and relief operations. (File photo)
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All 13 occupants of a taxi, including a six-month-old child, were killed as massive boulders suddenly fell from a hill and crushed the moving vehicle in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti on Friday, police said. The overloaded taxi, a Tata Sumo, also caught fire in the incident that took place near Kuddu Nala on the Udaipur-Killad road, they said.

While Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Kiran Badana confirmed that 13 people have died in the accident, local MLA Anuradha Rana said 10 victims deceased belonged to Pangi in Chamba district, while three victims, including a woman and her six-month-old child, were from Lahaul and Spiti.

According to the preliminary information, the passengers had remained stranded overnight at Tindi as the Udaipur-Killad road was closed for traffic the previous day. They set off for Pangi in the morning after the road reopened.

Apart from the infant, the victims include seven men and four women. They were identified as Bir Singh, Buthi Singh, Bir Singh, Kamla Kumari, Anil Kumar, Rekha, Saurabh Singh, Anjana, Soman Angmo, Aaru (six-month old child), Sanjay Kumar and Hans Raj, DC Badhana said.

MLA Rana said the accident occurred near the Chamba-Lahaul and Spiti border in a stretch known for frequent landslides. “The weather was clear, but there were reports of shooting stones in the area. All the bodies were recovered from the mangled vehicle and taken to the Civil Hospital at Udaipur for post-mortem examination,” Rana told The Indian Express.

DC Badhana said, “The bodies have been handed over to the next of kin”.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had directed the DC to reach the incident site and supervise the rescue and relief operations.

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Rana said there was no telecom signal at the accident spot and she used a satellite phone to reach out to SP (Lahaul-Spiti) Shivani Mehla for carrying out rescue and relief operations.

Personnel from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) reached the spot as did police teams from Lahaul and Tindi, and officials from Udaipur administration and other emergency agencies. Pangi’s officiating Resident Commissioner and SDM Amandeep Singh also reached the spot.

Expressing grief, CM Sukhu directed that all possible assistance be provided to the next of kin of the deceased. He also directed authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur too expressed deep grief over the tragedy and said the state government stands firmly with the affected families.

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In a separate incident, a woman died and seven people were injured in a landslide in the Gumma area of Jogindernagar in Mandi.

121 roads shut

The Shimla Met office, meanwhile, issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain state from July 27 to 29. A total of 121 roads, including 41 in Mandi, 24 in Kullu, and 23 in Chamba, were closed for traffic due to landslides and flash floods. Among other districts, 13 roads in Shimla, seven in Sirmaur, six in Kangra, five in Lahaul and Spiti, and one each in Una and Bilaspur are shut for vehicular traffic, as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The SEOC said that 89 water supply schemes and 43 transformers were affected in the state while a few houses on Mehli-Junga road on the outskirts of Shimla city were declared under danger following a landslide on Thursday night.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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