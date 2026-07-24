13 killed as falling boulders crush moving vehicle in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti

All 13 occupants of a taxi, including a six-month-old child, were killed as massive boulders suddenly fell from a hill and crushed the moving vehicle in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti on Friday, police said. The overloaded taxi, a Tata Sumo, also caught fire in the incident that took place near Kuddu Nala on the Udaipur-Killad road, they said.

While Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Kiran Badana confirmed that 13 people have died in the accident, local MLA Anuradha Rana said 10 victims deceased belonged to Pangi in Chamba district, while three victims, including a woman and her six-month-old child, were from Lahaul and Spiti.

According to the preliminary information, the passengers had remained stranded overnight at Tindi as the Udaipur-Killad road was closed for traffic the previous day. They set off for Pangi in the morning after the road reopened.

Apart from the infant, the victims include seven men and four women. They were identified as Bir Singh, Buthi Singh, Bir Singh, Kamla Kumari, Anil Kumar, Rekha, Saurabh Singh, Anjana, Soman Angmo, Aaru (six-month old child), Sanjay Kumar and Hans Raj, DC Badhana said.

MLA Rana said the accident occurred near the Chamba-Lahaul and Spiti border in a stretch known for frequent landslides. “The weather was clear, but there were reports of shooting stones in the area. All the bodies were recovered from the mangled vehicle and taken to the Civil Hospital at Udaipur for post-mortem examination,” Rana told The Indian Express.

DC Badhana said, “The bodies have been handed over to the next of kin”.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had directed the DC to reach the incident site and supervise the rescue and relief operations.

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Rana said there was no telecom signal at the accident spot and she used a satellite phone to reach out to SP (Lahaul-Spiti) Shivani Mehla for carrying out rescue and relief operations.

Personnel from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) reached the spot as did police teams from Lahaul and Tindi, and officials from Udaipur administration and other emergency agencies. Pangi’s officiating Resident Commissioner and SDM Amandeep Singh also reached the spot.

Expressing grief, CM Sukhu directed that all possible assistance be provided to the next of kin of the deceased. He also directed authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur too expressed deep grief over the tragedy and said the state government stands firmly with the affected families.

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In a separate incident, a woman died and seven people were injured in a landslide in the Gumma area of Jogindernagar in Mandi.

121 roads shut

The Shimla Met office, meanwhile, issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain state from July 27 to 29. A total of 121 roads, including 41 in Mandi, 24 in Kullu, and 23 in Chamba, were closed for traffic due to landslides and flash floods. Among other districts, 13 roads in Shimla, seven in Sirmaur, six in Kangra, five in Lahaul and Spiti, and one each in Una and Bilaspur are shut for vehicular traffic, as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The SEOC said that 89 water supply schemes and 43 transformers were affected in the state while a few houses on Mehli-Junga road on the outskirts of Shimla city were declared under danger following a landslide on Thursday night.