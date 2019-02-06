Ladhowal food park: Harsimrat hits out at CM Amarinder Singh over project delay

Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday criticised Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for “failing to give any commitment for completion and inauguration of Punjab Agro’s mega food park at Ladhowal in Ludhiana this month solely due to political considerations”.

In a statement here, Harsimrat said she had written to the CM recently “after reviewing the tardy progress of the Ladhowal mega food park” and requested him to intervene and ensure the park was inaugurated this month in the interest of Punjab and its youth. “Instead of reacting positively to this request the CM has written a stock reply which does not assure that the park will be inaugurated this month. This is being done solely to prevent me from getting credit for creation of the mega food park,” she added.

She said project, stipulated to be completed by June 2018, was already running late by seven months. ens