Ladakh launches e-vehicle plan

The Union Territory of Ladakh has come up with an electric vehicle policy, “Ladakh’s Electric Vehicle and Allied Infrastructure Policy 2022”.

“The policy aims to transform Ladakh into a torchbearer in terms of the adoption of electric vehicles in the country and envisions to encourage and cultivate an EV ecosystem in the Union Territory. With this, the administration will encourage the citizens to procure and use e-vehicles to create a carbon-neutral future for the UT,” a spokesperson of the UT administration said.

“The policy entails a capital subsidy of 10 per cent on two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers.Public buses will be given a capital subsidy of 25 per cent under the policy,”