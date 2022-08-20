Ladakh comes up with 2022 e-vehicle policy

The Union Territory of Ladakh has come up with an electric vehicle policy, “Ladakh’s Electric Vehicle and Allied Infrastructure Policy 2022”.
“The policy aims to transform Ladakh into a torchbearer in terms of the adoption of electric vehicles in the country and envisions to encourage and cultivate an EV ecosystem in the Union Territory. With this policy, the administration will encourage the citizens to procure and use e-vehicles in order to create a carbon-neutral future for the UT,” a spokesperson of the UT administration said. “The policy entails a capital subsidy of 10 per cent on two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. To encourage sustainable and eco-friendly public transport, public buses will be
given a capital subsidy of 25 per cent under the policy,”
The spokesperson added, “With a view to encouraging this shift to electric vehicles, the administration has offered an early bird subsidy for the first year of the policy. During the first year, the percentage on the subsidy for respective type of vehicles would be double the normal subsidy being offered for subsequent years. In order to promote electric vehicle, the administration has decided to continue to exempt electric vehicles from road taxes.”
For charging facility, the administration has offered to subsidise commercial public electric vehicle charging stations for two-wheelers, cars and buses. The policy underlines that the electric power required by commercial EV charging stations would be charged at domestic rates.
