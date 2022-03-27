Lack of proper bus stand adds to traffic woes in Zirakpur

The private as well as government buses which stop near the main light point in Zirakpur on Zirakpur-Patiala road are adding to traffic woes of the town, a problem the traffic police has not been able to solve as yet.

The president of Joint Action Committee of the Residents Welfare Association (JAC) Sukhdev Chaudhary said that they had raised the issue several times that buses and autos create traffic snarls in Zirakpur but the local administration failed to take cognisance of it.

“In the peak hours it becomes messy here, the bus drivers stop at the busy turn, the traffic police too fail to stop these drivers. The other problem is of auto drivers who park their vehicles in the same place,” he added.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa said that bus stand in Zirakpur proved to be a ‘White Elephant’ as it is of no use. He added that there are some structural issues in road construction which too adds to the traffic woes.

“I know the issue very well as I am a local. In the coming six months, there will be big changes and the town will be made free of traffic jams,” he added.

Speaking further, he said that Zirakpur was developed as a model town but it did not have a proper bus stand.