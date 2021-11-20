UT builder Ram Lal Chaudhary had purchased Bitcoins worth Rs 72 lakh: Police

THE MULTI-CRORE cheating accused Ram Lal Chaudhary purchased at least Rs 72 lakh worth of Bitcoins, it was said. Police informed the local court that Chaudhary had been communicating with many people and invested money in Bitcoins, in Greater Kailash, Delhi. He will be taken to there to recover his cell phone. His police custody was also extended to five days, although the SIT probing the case had asked for seven.

Chaudhary will also be questioned by the police before those people whose undersigned cheques were found in his possession. The police custody of Ram Lal Chaudhary was further extended for five days Friday. He was produced in a local court. Sources said, “Chaudhary has to be taken to various locations for verifying the properties in the Tricity and other cities. He will be questioned in connection with another case registered recently on the complaint of a retired revenue officer, who alleged the cheating of Rs 6 crore with him.”

A fresh FIR was recently filed by a retired District Revenue Officer, Naresh Kumar, of Panchkula, alleging Chaudhary of cheating him Rs 6 crore, on the pretext of clearing his name from an FIR registered by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau. Naresh Kumar reported to the police that he sold many properties to pay the money to Chaudhary but his name was not cleared. Later, Chaudhary declined to return his money. Naresh Kumar has submitted proof to police supporting his allegations of cheating against Chaudhary.