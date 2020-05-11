Lack of admin initiative in Hallomajra & Maloya makes residents nervous

In Maloya too, which has seen two coronavirus cases, only specific areas have been sealed. (Representational Photo) In Maloya too, which has seen two coronavirus cases, only specific areas have been sealed. (Representational Photo)

AFTER BAPU Dham, locals fear that Hallomajra and Maloya might be the next potential hotspots in the city, if not prevented by the administration.

The concern started growing after a Hallomajra resident passed away on May 6, after which his reports came out positive for the coronavirus. Despite this, only a part of the area was cordoned off to prevent infection. The remaining area is still not sealed.

Both the areas, with a population of over 70,000 people, are risky spots and can take the path of Bapu Dham Colony which accounts for 110 cases now.

BJP Councillor Bharat Kumar, said that people in the areas roam without masks and there is absolutely no check. “Till the time the curfew was in place, things were fine. Now, everyone has been roaming around freely,” he said.

“It will be riskier than Bapu Dham here. The houses in this area are very small with ten to twelve people staying in each house. It will spread very fast if nothing is done,” he added.

The councillor stressed on the need for stronger police presence in colony belts. “This morning, while I was buying vegetables, I told a man to wear a mask. And he got offended and instead started arguing with me. We can have super spreaders in this area, if nothing is done,” he said.

Advocate Dilsher Singh, legal advisor of the Residents Welfare Association of Maloya said that there is no check at all. “There is no enforcement after 7 pm also and people keep roaming around post that. It’s not like the infection strikes in stipulated time periods only. Even the police officers come with the siren only once. They don’t even stop or ask people to move indoors,” he said.

“Six people stay together in one room in Maloya. The situation might get out of hand. There should be stricter enforcement at least in the colonies,” he added.

Giving the example of Panchkula, residents said that they should have the option of going for random sampling.

“The health department is not acting swiftly. The management is really poor. They can go in for random sampling at such sensitive places, like Panchkula, to detect the cases immediately. I don’t know what are they waiting for,” said Councillor Devinder Singh Babla.

The pattern was similar in Bapu Dham colony, which was not sealed after the first case. The area is now a major hotspot.

