Labourer dies due to cold in Jalandhar

Ludhiana recorded below normal minimum temperature at 4.6°C. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Ludhiana recorded below normal minimum temperature at 4.6°C. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A MIGRANT labourer died due to extreme cold in Jalandhar on Monday, police said.

The deceased is yet to be identified. Police have kept his body in the civil hospital for 72 hours waiting for someone to come forward and identify.

Assistant Sub-Inspector, Manjit Ram, Division Number -8, said they got information in the morning that a migrant had died near Sodal Nagar. “We went to Sodal Nagar and saw that the body was lying outside a closed factory. He had died due to the extreme cold. We could not find any ID proof on him.”

Both Haryana and Punjab remained under the grip of a severe cold wave with temperatures hovering well below normal limits on Monday.

Fog also continued to engulf most places in Haryana and Punjab, reducing visibility levels in the morning.

Faridkot in Punjab was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 0.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal limits.

Among other places in Punjab, freezing cold swept Amritsar, which recorded a low of 1.2 deg C, Ludhiana, Patiala and Gurdaspur recorded near similar below normal minimums at 4.6, 4.5 and 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Halwara braved the chill at a low of 1.5 deg C. Bathinda experienced a cold night at 3.8 deg C while Pathankot’s minimum settled at 3.4 deg C, a Meteorological Department official said here.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, was also under the grip of biting chill. The minimum here settled at 3.5 deg C. In Haryana, Rohtak was the coldest place recording a low of 1.2 deg C.

Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Bhiwani and Sirsa were also swept by piercing chill recording respective lows of 2.7 deg C, 3.6 deg C, 2.8 deg C, 1.5 deg C, 2.8 deg C and 2.7 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures in the two states including Chandigarh have for the last over a week hovered several notches below normal and settling in the range of 8-12 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, school winter vacations extended till January 2

The winter vacations for schoolchildren in Punjab have been extended till January 2 and now schools will reopen on January 3, according to orders issued by Director, Education (Senior Secondary), Monday.

The orders read that all government, private aided and affiliated schools in Punjab will reopen on January 3. Earlier, vacations were from December 25 to 31 and schools were scheduled to reopen on January 1.

The orders further stated that in lieu of holiday being declared on January 1, the schools will be functional on January 11, 2020 (Friday).

Haryana changes office hours

In view of the cold wave conditions across the state, the Haryana government has changed the working hours for government offices at headquarters in Chandigarh and Panchkula as well as field offices from 9 am to 5 pm to as 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. The new timings will be in operation from January 1 to January 15, 2020.

Giving information in this regard, an official spokesman said that the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given approval in this regard. “As the state continues to reel under cold wave conditions, this decision has been taken.”

(With inputs from PTI)

