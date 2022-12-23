‘Can lead to labour unrest’: Punjab and Haryana HC stays insolvency proceedings against Naraingarh Sugar Mills Ltd

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday stayed insolvency proceedings against Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited, noting that if the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is allowed to proceed against the mill, it could lead to “an uproar from the farmers’ community” and “labour unrest” as 31,000 acres in Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, parts of Punjab and Panchkula is under sugarcane cultivation currently.

The petitioner, Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited, through its counsel, Senior Advocate Anand Chhibbar with Shikhar Sarin contended that their sugar mill was incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, and is currently under the supervision and management of state government officials.

It was submitted that substantial funds have been released by the Haryana government’s Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department by way of loans towards its working capital, running of the mill, payment of salaries and payment to the farmers. However, there are also dues owed by the petitioner to respondents Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) and two banks.

It was brought to the notice of the high court that the IREDA and two other banks have filed their respective applications before the NCLT under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, intending to resolve their debts.

Hearing the matter, a bench of Justices M S Ramachandra Rao and Sukhvinder Kaur held that the sugarcane crushing season has started and as per the statutory regime, the farmers in the area specified have to sell sugarcane only to the petitioner and cannot sell it in the open market.

“It is stated that 31,000 acres are under sugarcane cultivation in the area stretching to Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, parts of Punjab and Panchkula, and if at this point of time respondent No.6 (NCLT) is allowed to proceed with the matter and appoint IRP (Interim Resolution Professional), there is likely to be an uproar from the farmers’ community since they have nowhere to sell their produce, and it may also lead to labour unrest, and other untoward incidents…,” the high court said.

“Since the management of the petitioner-company is in the capable hands of the officials who are working under the supervision of respondent No.2 (Haryana Government), it would not be appropriate to replace them at this stage with the IRP who may not have the requisite experience to run the sugarcane mill with all the problems,” the high court added.

“…to enable the officials of the state and the officials of respondents No 3 to 5 (IREDA and two banks) to have negotiations for an amicable settlement and to ensure that the employees and the farmers get their due, we deem it appropriate that the proceedings initiated by respondents No 3 to 5 vide their applications are stayed till the next date of hearing…”, the high court ordered, issuing notice to the respondents for January 31, 2023.