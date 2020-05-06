Labour shortage makes industry revival difficult in Chandigarh

Most essential workers including plumbers, drivers and vegetable vendors reside in Bapu Dham. (File/representational) Most essential workers including plumbers, drivers and vegetable vendors reside in Bapu Dham. (File/representational)

About 30 per cent of Chandigarh industries reopened on Tuesday with a fear looming large – being adjacent to Bapu Dham – the hotspot with maximum cases in Chandigarh. Even as an entry point has been set up to screen those entering the industrial area, industrialists said, the labourers comes from Bapu Dham.

“Labour is either not available or they reside in Bapu Dham,” said Chandigarh Industries Association President MPS Chawla. The Bapu Dham colony that has emerged as a hotspot, has been giving tough time to the administration. Most essential workers including plumbers, drivers and vegetable vendors reside in Bapu Dham. In an effort to reduce the spread, the administration decided to shift the vegetable and fruit vendors from Sector 26 to ISBT Sector 17.

The Chandigarh administration said it has ordered the opening of Sukhna Lake, Rose Garden and neighbourhood parks.

Bookshops exempted from odd-even

In view of the heavy rush of customers in front of bookshops, it was decided to exempt book shops from odd-even stipulations.

Discount on tax

The discount/concession available to consumers for timely payment of property tax, water bills etc. will not be denied and last date of payment will be extended.

ICMR to provide kits

ICMR agreed to provide additional testing kits to PGIMER. Testing centres are being directed to enhance testing in the city.

