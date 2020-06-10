Labour crunch puts Gurgaon industries in a tight spot

This issue of lack of demand, likely to plague the garment industry in the future, has already started affecting other sectors, such as automobile. This issue of lack of demand, likely to plague the garment industry in the future, has already started affecting other sectors, such as automobile.

Twenty days after the District Magistrate permitted industrial establishments to resume operations with 100 per cent workforce, several manufacturing units and industries in Gurgaon continue to face hurdles in adopting this relaxation on the ground, combating issues of shortage of labour, lack of demand, and a reluctance among “middle management” to resume work due to fear of getting infected.

According to members of several industrial associations in Gurgaon, one of the major problems is shortage of labour — a result of the mass migration of workers back to their hometowns during the lockdown.

“Not more than 30 to 35 per cent of the workers are available as of now, and units that require workers are facing massive problems, particularly the garment manufacturing units that have export orders,” said Ashok Kohli, president of the Chamber of Industries of Udyog Vihar.

Animesh Saxena, CEO of Neetee Apparel LLP and president of the Udyog Vihar Industrial Association, reiterated this, giving the example of his own manufacturing unit in Udyog Vihar, which is working with “around 35 per cent of workforce”.

“In our trade – garment export – we have orders for shipping till mid-July, so we are running short of labour to produce that. The problem will be different after July 15, when new orders will not come. Traditionally, July to September is a lean season in garment export, but this year, because of the pandemic, the impact will be even more,” said Saxena.

This issue of lack of demand, likely to plague the garment industry in the future, has already started affecting other sectors, such as automobile.

“Most industries have resumed operations, but everyone is facing problems of both demand and labour. Some units are operating with 50 per cent staff while others have as little as 30 per cent, but demand is also a problem right now since orders are not coming in. People have started keeping shorter working hours or have reduced the number of working days in a week to deal with this issue,” said Deepak Maini, chairman of the Industrial Development Association, who himself runs a manufacturing unit that makes automotive parts for ancillaries of Maruti Suzuki and Honda. He added that he expects things to improve “after June 10 or 12”.

“A lot of companies say that after June 10, they will send us the schedule or start ordering material, so we are expecting that there will be around 20 per cent more work this month compared to the last. In April, the turnover was zero, and in May 10 per cent. We are hoping that by the end of the month, it will increase by another 20 per cent, and we will have 30 per cent turnover,” he said.

Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri also acknowledged the shortage of labor. As per Labor Department records, although most of the 1,900 industrial units registered in Gurgaon have resumed work, they are currently operating with only “40 to 50 per cent of their workers”. A total of “around 1,10,000 workers” have resumed their duties in the district, he said.

