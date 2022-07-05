Laboratory, radiological tests for HIV patients to be free in Haryana

The Haryana government has decided to provide free health facilities, like radiological tests, to HIV patients in the state under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, thereby making it the eighth such category to be covered by the administration.

According to government spokesperson, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, has approved a proposal to this effect, thereby making all laboratory and radiological tests — including USG, CT scan and MRI that are provided in government hospitals under PPP mode — free for HIV patients.

Listing the categories, the spokesperson said in Haryana seven categories — BPL and urban slum patients, patients receiving handicap allowance from the state, poor patients who do not belong to any free category, patients belonging to SC category, patients belonging to economically weaker section, unattended victim of roadside accident, and state government employees, pensioners, and dependents — who already get free healthcare services under PPP mode. He stated that HIV patients will now become the eighth category to be included in that list.

At present, the spokesperson said, there were around 22,000 patients suffering from HIV are taking Antiretroviral Therapy (ART). In addition, around 300 new HIV patients are added every month. As per the information received from ART Centre — PGIMS, Rohtak — the requirement of radiological investigations for HIV patients is approximately only in about 2 to 3 per cent of the total number of cases.

Thus, about 700 to 800 HIV patients in the state would require radiological investigations on a yearly basis.

On the basis of present rates for various radiological investigations, the state estimates that it will incur an expenditure of about Rs 70 lakh per patient per annum, which may be met from the existing funds.

Solar panels to be installed on canals: Ranjit Chautala

Meanwhile, Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Monday said that the state power department was preparing a proposal to set up power plants through solar panels to be installed on canals.

Under the proposal, Chautala said, paddy stubble-based plants will be set up at four places — including Fatehabad — in the state for power generation.

These plants will not only generate electricity but also produce compressed bio gas.

Meanwhile, in Fatehabad, a meeting of the District Development and Monitoring Committee (D-Plan) was held under the chairmanship of Chautala on Monday, during which projects worth Rs 14.86 crore was approved.

Of this, around Rs 11.55 crore will be spent in rural areas and Rs 3.30 crore in urban areas.