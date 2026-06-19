2 Khalistani operatives linked to Punjab rail sabotage plot deported

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The Punjab Police, in collaboration with central agencies and the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), have secured the deportation of two key operatives linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) from Malaysia.
Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police, Punjab, said that the accused were arrested upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi on June 17 and subsequently brought to Punjab for interrogation.
The two men, identified as Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Ambala, and Manjeet Singh, from Patiala, were crucial Malaysia-based nodes in a KZF-backed terror module, the police said. Authorities alleged they were actively involved in planning attacks on critical railway infrastructure, particularly dedicated freight corridor lines in Punjab.
This development follows Punjab Police’s earlier success in dismantling a terror module responsible for two major incidents on the railway freight corridor, which include an IED blast near Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district on January 23 and an attempted explosion near Shambhu in Patiala district on April 27.
During the initial probe, four accused were arrested, and substantial militant hardware was recovered, including an RPG launcher, an IED, RDX explosives, hand grenades, and high-end pistols with ammunition.
In a major intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police, with the cooperation of Central Agencies and the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), successfully secured the deportation of two wanted operatives linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) from #Malaysia. The accused were…
— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 19, 2026
Further investigations into the transnational conspiracy revealed the role of KZF handlers and financial facilitators based in Malaysia, the police said. Gurwinder and Manjeet are accused of channelling terror funds through offshore accounts to support operatives in Punjab, aiming to carry out terrorist attacks and disrupt public order in the state.
Both deportees were produced before a Patiala court on June 18, where they were remanded to police custody for further interrogation. Investigations are continuing to uncover the full extent of the network and identify other individuals involved in the conspiracy.
The DGP termed the operation a major blow to foreign-backed terror activities targeting Punjab’s vital infrastructure. The successful coordination with Malaysian authorities underscores growing international cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts.
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