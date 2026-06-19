2 Khalistani operatives linked to Punjab rail sabotage plot deported

The two accused were produced before a Patiala court on June 18 and were remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

The Punjab Police, in collaboration with central agencies and the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), have secured the deportation of two key operatives linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) from Malaysia.

Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police, Punjab, said that the accused were arrested upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi on June 17 and subsequently brought to Punjab for interrogation.

The two men, identified as Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Ambala, and Manjeet Singh, from Patiala, were crucial Malaysia-based nodes in a KZF-backed terror module, the police said. Authorities alleged they were actively involved in planning attacks on critical railway infrastructure, particularly dedicated freight corridor lines in Punjab.