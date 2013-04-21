KXIP fan base divided,fans raring to see Yuvi shine

Till late in the evening on Saturday,it was doubtful whether Chandigarh’s favourite son Yuvraj Singh would be taking the field in the IPL match against Kings XI Punjab at the Mohali stadium on Sunday or not. But all doubts were dispelled when Aaron Finch,the hard-hitting opener of Pune Warriors India,informed that Yuvraj was feeling fit for the match to be played on Sunday.

“I think Yuvi (Yuvraj) should be fine. He has been training for the last couple of days and his back seems to be improving. We are very hopeful that he will play tomorrow. He brings lot of experience into the side. Obviously,his ability in this format of the game is second to none. So it will be great to have him back,” said Pune’s 26-year-old Australian import on the eve of the crucial match.

“Unfortunately,not having Yuvi in couple of games did hurt us because he brings so much experience and composure to that middle order. I think he can really guide the team home. He is someone who has a big influence on the team. To have him in the side tomorrow will be very crucial and something that we need,” he said.

Yuvraj had been nursing an injury and his participation in Sunday’s match was not confirmed. While his availibility is certainly a welcome news for the team,his return to the action to the Mohali stadium would mean that Kings XI Punjab will miss the unwavering support of the home crowd,as a huge chunk of fans will root for Pune Warriors’ victory.

One such fan is Shabad,popularly known as chhota bheem. Even though Kings XI Punjab has roped in Shabad as the leading fan,his love and admiration for Yuvraj is not hidden. “Yuvi paaji is my hero and I follow cricket because of him. It would be difficult for me not to root for him. I think I would be cheering for both KXIP and Yuvi paaji. And my decibel levels will be low. I am hoping to see a great game of T20 cricket,” he said.

Ever since Yuvraj played a huge part in helping the Indian team win the world cup two years ago (he was the man of the tournament),his popularity among the fans has soared. And when the man with the golden arms successfully battled with cancer,he also emerged as an inspirational figure among a legion of fans. On and off the field,he was someone the aspiring cricketers could look up to.

“Yuvraj is an icon and everybody adores him. It is wonderful that he has recovered from the back injury and is fit to play. His services are required by his team. When Yuvi plays in Mohali,the whole stadium will root for him,” shared Chandigarh-based cricket coach and Yuvraj’s friend Girish Bhanot.

On Saturday,during the practice session of Pune Warrios team,Yuvraj,wearing an orange bib,did some stretching,played football and later on,put on pads and gloves and began milking the bowlers at the nets.

After the treatment,Yuvraj had a fairy-tale comeback in domestic cricket and even slammed a double century but his recent form has dipped significantly.

But Yuvraj fans are confident that he will fire at the PCA Stadium. And on Sunday,they will leave no stones unturned to show their support for him.

