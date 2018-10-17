Kurukshetra HC allows restaurant to sell non-veg food till further orders

Advocate Seth further submitted that only Food Safety & Standard Act 2006 would be applicable but under that law he has a valid licence for sale of meat. Advocate Seth further submitted that only Food Safety & Standard Act 2006 would be applicable but under that law he has a valid licence for sale of meat.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a petition against the Haryana government’s decision to ban sale and purchase of meat in Thanesar and Pehowa municipality areas of Kurukshetra and allowed a restaurant owner to proceed with sale of non-vegetarian food until further orders.

The notification, issued in October 2017, was challenged by Kurukshetra resident Anand Bajaj through advocate Arvind Seth, who contended that there is no provision under which the order was passed by Haryana. Advocate Seth further submitted that only Food Safety & Standard Act 2006 would be applicable but under that law he has a valid licence for sale of meat.

“Prima facie, there is substance in the plea of the petitioner,” Justice Rajan Gupta said, issuing notice to the state government for October 22.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App