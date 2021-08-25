Kurukshetra boy booked for raping minor girl he met on social media

The police have filed a zero FIR against a Kurukshetra boy for allegedly raping a minor girl after the two met via a social media application.

As per the details accessed, the victim girl had gotten in touch with the accused via TicTok a few months ago. After the two continued to talk, the girl was allegedly convinced by the boy to run away from her house with money and jewels. She left her house with Rs 10,000 and a gold ring on August 7 and went to the boy’s house at Harigarh Bhorakh village in Pehowa of Kurukshetra district and stayed with him from August 7 to August 9.

“On August 8 when the boy’s parents were away for work, he raped the minor girl and threatened to kill her family if she spoke about it with anyone,’’ the FIR reads.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The case has been transferred to Pehowa police station in Kurukshetra.

It was the accused boy’s sister who dialled 112 on August 8 from where the police took the girl to an NGO in Kurukshetra.

On August 20, it was the NGO which contacted the victim’s parents and handed over the girl to them.

The victim then confided in her parents, following which they approached the police and the FIR was registered.