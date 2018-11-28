Upcoming industrial hub on mind, GMADA amends village master plan

THE GREATER Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has made amendments to the master plan of Kurdi village near Banur to change the land use from agricultural to commercial. The land shall be used for setting up the residential area. The amendments were made so that a land bank could be created to use the land for the extension of Mohali city.

The decision was taken to encash proximity of Kurdi to the upcoming industrial hub in Rajpura, which is located around 15 km from the village. The village falls within the jurisdiction of GMADA and is located around 6 km from the international airport. The GMADA had already planned the extension of Aero City, a residential project located around the airport road.

A GMADA officer told Chandigarh Newsline that the amendments were made on November 11. The officer added that after the changes in the master plan, the process of identifying the land shall be started by February, and a social impact survey (SIS) shall be conducted by the month of March next year. “After conducting SIS, we shall invite objections from the farmers. Then we shall start the process of acquiring the land,” the officer added.

The officer said that the residential project at Kurdi village shall be set up keeping in mind that an Integrated Manufacturing Cluster Industry is coming up near Rajpura, which is at a distance of around 15 km from the village. The industrial units shall inclue the auto parts industry and electronic industry.

For the integrated project, the Punjab government is going to acquire 1,200 acres of land of six villages near Rajpura, including Uksi Sainia, Uksi Jattan, Pawra, Kanwarpur and Khanpur villages. “Our idea is to set up a residential area near the upcoming industrial hub. It shall signal a boom in the real estate industry as people shall come to invest in the upcoming industry,” the official said.

Kurdi village has a total landholding of around 1,477 acres. After the amendments, the GMADA would be able to acquire the land of the farmers. The compensation for the land acquisition shall be decided after completing the process of SIS.