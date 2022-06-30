Kunwar Vijay puts own govt in dock over ‘VVIP’ status to gangster Bishnoi

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had to face an embarrassment in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha when its own members and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh accused the state police of “glamourising” gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, by giving him the status of a “VVIP”.

“Why is the police glamourising his (Bishnoi’s) remand? It is just a procedure. The vehicles being used to ferry him

have stickers saying ‘On VVIP duty’ pasted on them. Why is the gangster being treated as a VVIP,” asked Kunwar Vijay Pratap, the MLA from the Amritsar North assembly constituency, during the Zero Hour.

The former IPS officer said some sections of the media have reported that police personnel have been deputed on

“VVIP” duty in Amritsar where the gangster, brought on remand from Delhi’s Tihar jail, was produced in a court, he said. “The gangster is being given the status of VVIP. It is being glamourised so much that it can promote gangster culture,” he said. The first time MLA said the Amritsar police should be directed to immediately stop glorifying the gangster.

Earlier, Kunwar Vijay had served as the Inspector General of Organised Crime Control Unit of the Punjab Police. He took premature retirement from the police service last year and later joined the AAP. The AAP faced another embarrassment during Zero Hour when party MLA Aman Arora threatened to walk out of the House in protest after he was denied time to speak by Speaker Kultar Sandhwan. As picked up his phone from the desk and got ready to leave, Sandhwan allowed him to speak.

Earlier during the question hour, Speaker had asked Arora not to disturb the proceedings of the House. “Aman ji, the Speaker wants you to sit,” Sandhwan had said. He had also warned that anybody could be named to leave the House.

The Speaker, however, allowed MLA Kulwant Baazigar to thank Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann for giving him the ticket and get elected to Vidhan Sabha. Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa protested but Speaker told him that it was Bazigar’s maiden speech in the Vidhan Sabha and he should be allowed.