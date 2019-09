Kumari Selja to head Haryana Election Committee

Days after replacing Haryana unit president and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has formed two committees — Election Committee and Campaign Committee for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The 28-member Election Committee will be headed by state Congress president Kumari Selja, while former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former state Congress President Ashok Tanwar, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, former CLP leader Kiran Choudhry and Kuldeep Bishnoi would be among its members.

Former minister Captain Ajay Singh Yadav will be chairman of Campaign Committee, while Dilu Ram Bazigar will be convener of the panel comprising of 46 members. Earlier, the Congress had appointed Hooda as chairman of Haryana Election Management Committee.