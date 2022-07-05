‘Inflammatory’ remarks against Arvind Kejriwal: Kumar Vishwas gets protection from arrest till August 22

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday stated that its interim order staying the arrest of former AAP leader, Kumar Vishwas, will stay till August 22 this year.

Vishwas had been booked by the police in Punjab’s Rupnagar over alleged “inflammatory statements” made against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On Monday, as the matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara, the senior counsel appearing for Punjab sought more time to get instructions.

The HC then said, “You may do so before the next date of hearing on August 2. Interim order to continue till the next date.”

Vishwas, through his counsels Senior Advocates Randeep Rai and Chetan Mittal, along with Mayank Aggarwal and Rubina, had moved the High Court last week, seeking a stay on arrest and the quashing of the FIR registered against him.

The HC on the previous date of hearing, May 2, had stated that it cannot be ruled out that “the FIR is politically motivated”, while putting a stay order on Vishwas’ arrest.

Vishwas, was booked by the Rupnagar police after an AAP worker claimed that on April 12, when he was visiting villages along with party supporters to redress people’s grievances, 10-12 unknown masked men had stopped them and called them Khalistani.

This started after Vishwas made “inflammatory statements” against the AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on news channels and social media platforms alleging links with separatist elements. A case was lodged at Rupnagar Sadar police station on April 12.

Vishwas was booked under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place etc), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the IPC and 125 of the Representation of People Act. The Punjab Police on April 20 had visited Vishwas’ home in Ghaziabad and summoned him for questioning.