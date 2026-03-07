Over 3,000 challans in Kullu in a week as police use smart traffic system to keep a tab on violations

Officials said a significant number of the challans were issued against the two-wheeler riders during the rush of tourists around the Holi festival. (Express file photo)

Kullu district police has issued more than 3,000 traffic challans to the motorists in the past week using a technology-driven monitoring system, a move officials say is aimed at preventing confrontations with motorists — particularly those arriving from neighbouring states such as Punjab and Haryana during the peak tourist season.

According to police sources, a total of 3,047 traffic violation challan slips were issued between March 1 and March 6 through the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), speed radars, hand-held cameras etc deployed across the district. The violations primarily involved riding without helmets, triple riding, and dangerous driving, among other offences.

Officials said a significant number of the challans were issued against the two-wheeler riders during the rush of tourists around the Holi festival when thousands of visitors travelled to popular tourist places in Kullu district.