Over 3,000 challans in Kullu in a week as police use smart traffic system to keep a tab on violations

According to police sources, a total of 3,047 traffic violation challan slips were issued between March 1 and March 6.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaMar 7, 2026 09:07 PM IST
Kullu traffic challans ITMSOfficials said a significant number of the challans were issued against the two-wheeler riders during the rush of tourists around the Holi festival. (Express file photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Kullu district police has issued more than 3,000 traffic challans to the motorists in the past week using a technology-driven monitoring system, a move officials say is aimed at preventing confrontations with motorists — particularly those arriving from neighbouring states such as Punjab and Haryana during the peak tourist season.

According to police sources, a total of 3,047 traffic violation challan slips were issued between March 1 and March 6 through the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), speed radars, hand-held cameras etc deployed across the district. The violations primarily involved riding without helmets, triple riding, and dangerous driving, among other offences.

Officials said a significant number of the challans were issued against the two-wheeler riders during the rush of tourists around the Holi festival when thousands of visitors travelled to popular tourist places in Kullu district.

On Friday, the Himachal Pradesh Police also shared a video on its official social media handle showing several motorcyclists — who had tied yellow and blue flags to the front wheels of their motorcycles — being intercepted and challaned for violating traffic rules. The post attracted mixed response wherein some appreciated the move while others questioned why violators largely held the coloured flags.

“Nearly 1,200 challans were issued around the Holi festival period, when a large number of people thronged the district,” Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kullu, Sanjeev Chauhan, told The Indian Express. He said that the decision to rely on technology was taken in view of past incidents in which confrontations had broken out between motorists and traffic personnel.

“We have had experiences in the past where arguments or confrontations occurred between violators and traffic police while issuing challans. At times, these disputes had the potential to escalate into inter-state issues,” Chauhan said. “To avoid such situations, we have decided to increasingly rely on technology — such as ITMS cameras, speed radars, and hand-held cameras — to detect violations and issue challans.”

Kullu district currently has seven ITMS cameras, 110 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, and 233 standard CCTV cameras installed at various locations for traffic monitoring and enforcement. According to official data, 1,177 challans out of 3,047 were issued through 7 ITMS cameras at Kullu (488), Manali (328), followed by Patlikuhal (193) and Bhunter-1 (168) and Bhunter-2 (150).

Story continues below this ad

The ITMS cameras automatically capture traffic violations and read the registration number plates of vehicles. Once a violation is recorded, the system generates a challan, which is then forwarded to the concerned Regional Transport Office (RTO) to notify the vehicle owner.

Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Madan Lal, said “We have also increased the strength of traffic cops in Kullu. We have merely 37 sanctioned posts for the traffic cops but actually we deployed 144 traffic cops in our district. They included two sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors, one head constable, and 41 constables, supported by additional 25 personnel from a reserve battalion stationed at Pandoh and 73 Home Guard Volunteers (HGVs).

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 07: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments