3 dead, several injured as tourist vehicle plunges into gorge in Himachal’s Kullu

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Three tourists, including two women, were killed and at least 19 others were injured after a tourist vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district Saturday night. The accident happened near Jaloda, close to Sojha, on the Aut–Luhri–Sainj National Highway-305.
The deceased were identified as Deepali, a resident of Vishnu Garden, Delhi; Simran, of Kota, Rajasthan; and Amit Kumar, of Adarsh Nagar, West Delhi.
The police said the tempo traveller was carrying around two dozen tourists who had hired the vehicle from Delhi. They were returning from Jalori Jot when the accident occurred. The injured have been admitted to Banjar Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Some of them have been referred to the Regional Hospital, Kullu.
Authorities said adverse weather and slippery road conditions caused the driver to lose control, leading to the vehicle falling into the gorge. The impact of the crash was severe, leaving the vehicle completely mangled.
Banjar MLA Surender Shourie, along with other administrative officials, also reached the accident site. Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Madan Lal Kaushal, said, “An FIR has been registered against the driver in this connection.”
Upon receiving information about the incident, the local administration and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Banjar rushed to the scene. They carried out rescue operations, pulling the injured from the gorge.
Anurag Chandra Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, said police and administrative teams reached the spot immediately after receiving the alert. “All the injured were shifted to Banjar Hospital, where they are being treated,” he added.
Pankaj Sharma, Sub Divisional Magistrate, said that teams from the police, fire department, and local administration quickly initiated rescue operations, which continued late into the night. He also mentioned that the injured individuals are being referred to higher medical centres based on the severity of their conditions.
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