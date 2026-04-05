3 dead, several injured as tourist vehicle plunges into gorge in Himachal’s Kullu

The police said the tempo traveller was carrying around two dozen tourists who had hired the vehicle from Delhi (Image generated using AI).

Three tourists, including two women, were killed and at least 19 others were injured after a tourist vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district Saturday night. The accident happened near Jaloda, close to Sojha, on the Aut–Luhri–Sainj National Highway-305.

The deceased were identified as Deepali, a resident of Vishnu Garden, Delhi; Simran, of Kota, Rajasthan; and Amit Kumar, of Adarsh Nagar, West Delhi.

The police said the tempo traveller was carrying around two dozen tourists who had hired the vehicle from Delhi. They were returning from Jalori Jot when the accident occurred. The injured have been admitted to Banjar Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Some of them have been referred to the Regional Hospital, Kullu.