3 women killed, 9 injured as taxi falls into gorge in Himachal’s Kullu after panchayat voting

The victims had travelled from Kullu to their ancestral village, Peej Vedhar, to vote in the second phase of the gram panchayat elections.

By: Express News Service
2 min readShimlaMay 28, 2026 05:26 PM IST
Himachal taxi accidentA taxi carrying voters plunged into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district (Image generated using AI).
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Three women were killed and nine other people were injured in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district after a taxi plunged into a deep gorge on the Bardhai–Bag–Peej road in the Lag Valley around Thursday noon. The police said the accident occurred when the victims were returning after casting their votes in the second phase of the gram panchayat elections.

The deceased were identified as Salma Devi, Kalawanti and Kali Devi, all residents of Kullu.

Sources said that 12 people were travelling in the Tata Sumo when the vehicle suddenly lost control and fell into the gorge. They said one of the victim women died on the spot and two others succumbed to injuries during treatment at the regional hospital in Kullu. The victims had travelled from Kullu to their ancestral village, Peej Vedhar, for voting.

A senior officer said, “The Lag valley where the road accident took place falls under the Kullu subdivision. Preliminary investigation suggests the victim women were natives of the Peej but settled along with their families in Kullu.”

Following the accident, residents from nearby villages rushed to the scene and joined the rescue operation alongside the administration. Officials said the accident took place on a narrow stretch of road known for its dangerous curves. Preliminary information suggests that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then rolled down the gorge.

Teams from the police, fire department and health department reached the spot and managed to reach the vehicle in the gorge. The injured were rescued and shifted to the regional hospital in Kullu, where they are currently undergoing treatment. A case was registered at the Kullu (Sadar) police station.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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