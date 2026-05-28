3 women killed, 9 injured as taxi falls into gorge in Himachal’s Kullu after panchayat voting

Three women were killed and nine other people were injured in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district after a taxi plunged into a deep gorge on the Bardhai–Bag–Peej road in the Lag Valley around Thursday noon. The police said the accident occurred when the victims were returning after casting their votes in the second phase of the gram panchayat elections.

The deceased were identified as Salma Devi, Kalawanti and Kali Devi, all residents of Kullu.

Sources said that 12 people were travelling in the Tata Sumo when the vehicle suddenly lost control and fell into the gorge. They said one of the victim women died on the spot and two others succumbed to injuries during treatment at the regional hospital in Kullu. The victims had travelled from Kullu to their ancestral village, Peej Vedhar, for voting.