Kullu rave parties: HC says FIR it ordered to probe official ‘collusion’ apparently not registered

The proceedings stem from a public interest litigation filed by the Himalayan Environment Protection Society, Kullu, alleging that rave parties were being organised at Kasol, Jibhi, Manali and other parts of the district in the name of tourism.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has observed that an FIR it had directed to be registered to ascertain whether there was any “collusion or tacit permission” by authorities in connection with rave parties in Kullu had apparently not been placed on record.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi made the observation in its order pertaining to the matter of rave parties. The hearing was held on August 6 and a detailed order was released on Saturday.

“We directed the registration of an FIR to ascertain whether there was any collusion or tacit permission by authorities in connection with the events,” the court said, while noting that had apparently not been placed on record.