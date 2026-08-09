Kullu rave parties: HC says FIR it ordered to probe official ‘collusion’ apparently not registered

The proceedings stem from a public interest litigation filed by the Himalayan Environment Protection Society, Kullu, alleging that rave parties were being organised at Kasol, Jibhi, Manali and other parts of the district in the name of tourism.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readAug 9, 2026 10:13 PM IST
himachal pradesh hcThe proceedings stem from a public interest litigation filed by the Himalayan Environment Protection Society, Kullu, alleging that rave parties were being organised at Kasol, Jibhi, Manali and other parts of the district in the name of tourism.
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has observed that an FIR it had directed to be registered to ascertain whether there was any “collusion or tacit permission” by authorities in connection with rave parties in Kullu had apparently not been placed on record.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi made the observation in its order pertaining to the matter of rave parties. The hearing was held on August 6 and a detailed order was released on Saturday.

“We directed the registration of an FIR to ascertain whether there was any collusion or tacit permission by authorities in connection with the events,” the court said, while noting that had apparently not been placed on record.

Advocate General Anup Rattan, appearing for the State, submitted that there had been a “misconception”, as two FIRs — Nos. 49 and 50 of 2026 — had already been referred to in earlier orders. He also pointed to FIR No. 61 of 2026, registered on July 7, but said it had not been placed before the court.

The issue had also figured during Thursday’s hearing, when AG Rattan informed the bench that Kullu Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma and Superintendent of Police Madan Lal had been transferred and show-cause notices issued to them. A similar notice was issued to Kullu SDM Nishant Sharma.

The Division bench had orally observed during the hearing that it had directed registration of an FIR to probe how the drug trade was flourishing in Kullu and how drugs were reaching Kasol.

The proceedings stem from a public interest litigation filed by the Himalayan Environment Protection Society, Kullu, alleging that rave parties were being organised at Kasol, Jibhi, Manali and other parts of the district in the name of tourism. The petition alleged that entry fees for such events ranged from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7 lakh and that drugs were openly available.

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The state also informed the High Court that the transfers of Sharma and Madan Lal on August 5 were carried out in compliance with its directions. SDM Nishant Sharma had also approached the Supreme Court.

According to the state, the affected officials had filed Special Leave Petitions before the Supreme Court. On July 27, the apex court stayed the High Court’s directions concerning registration of FIRs against the petitioners and constitution of a Special Investigation Team, while directing the state to transfer the officials immediately to ensure a fair inquiry. The matter is listed before the Supreme Court on August 10.

The High Court has fixed the matter for August 20 for compliance.

Earlier, the High Court had sought from the state details of FIRs registered in Kullu and Mandi districts in connection with rave parties, arrests made and the age groups of those arrested. It had also sought details on whether the organisers had been identified and whether their income and its distribution among the organisers had been investigated.

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Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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