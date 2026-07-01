Kullu doctor suspended amid protest over death of woman after childbirth

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The state government has suspended a gynaecologist posted at the Regional Hospital, Kullu, following the death of a woman after childbirth, in what has become a high-profile case that has triggered widespread public outrage and protests.
An order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on June 30 said that Dr Anu Devi, specialist (obstetrics and gynaecology), has been placed under suspension with immediate effect pending a departmental inquiry.
According to the order, Manju Sharma, 23, died following a surgical procedure performed by Anu Devi at the Regional Hospital, Kullu, on June 21. The suspension has been ordered under Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, based on a report submitted by the Director of Health Services recommending an inquiry into the incident.
During the suspension period, Anu Devi will remain attached to the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare in Shimla and will not be allowed to leave the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority.
Sharma’s death sparked massive protests in Kullu, with local residents and social activists staging demonstrations and a sit-in outside the hospital. Protesters had also blocked traffic at Dhalpur, demanding strict action against those responsible and a fair investigation into the incident.
Tuesday also was the second day of hunger strike by the protesters, which included family members of the deceased woman. They have been demanding that the doctor and two nurses at Regional Hospital, Kullu, be suspended, claiming that negligence led to the death of the 23-year-old.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Kullu, Sunder Singh Thakur, on Tuesday visited the protest site outside the Regional Hospital, where the victim’s family members and local residents have been staging a dharna.
“A similar incident had occurred at Kullu Hospital in 2018, when a woman also died during an operation. However, the then government did not take any action,” Thakur said.
He said the present government had acted promptly by suspending the doctor. “Two or three other staff members are also likely to be suspended in the coming days,” the MLA added.
Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also visited the Regional Hospital, Kullu, along with senior BJP leaders. They met the bereaved family members and interacted with agitating local residents, assuring them of support and demanding a fair and transparent investigation into the incident.
On June 20, Sharma from Sunaru village under Bali Chowki in Mandi district was admitted for a delivery. The attending doctor conducted the surgery but her condition deteriorated suddenly afterwards, her family members alleged.
Her family members have alleged that the hospital staff were informed about her deteriorating health but a nurse dismissed it, claiming the woman was feigning distress.
According to the news agency PTI, the district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry led by Kullu Sub-Divisional Magistrate into the incident after talks with the family. The health department has also constituted a committee to submit a report on the incident on Tuesday.
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