Kullu doctor suspended amid protest over death of woman after childbirth

According to the news agency PTI, the district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry led by Kullu Sub-Divisional Magistrate into the incident after talks with the family. The health department has also constituted a committee to submit a report on the incident on Tuesday.

The state government has suspended a gynaecologist posted at the Regional Hospital, Kullu, following the death of a woman after childbirth, in what has become a high-profile case that has triggered widespread public outrage and protests.

An order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on June 30 said that Dr Anu Devi, specialist (obstetrics and gynaecology), has been placed under suspension with immediate effect pending a departmental inquiry.

According to the order, Manju Sharma, 23, died following a surgical procedure performed by Anu Devi at the Regional Hospital, Kullu, on June 21. The suspension has been ordered under Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, based on a report submitted by the Director of Health Services recommending an inquiry into the incident.