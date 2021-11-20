Kulfi, beer, curd spoilt, CITCO official gets `2.5 lakh recovery notice

For spoiling butterscotch ice cream, malai kulfi, premium beer, curd, pizza cheese, kasuri methi and several food items during the lockdown, CITCO has asked the official managing Chef Lakeview and the Rock Garden’s canteen as to why not Rs 2.5 lakh be recovered from them.

In a letter shot off to the general manager, the chief general manager said that the items were spoilt in the Lakeview while all other CITCO hotels were open and the items could have been sent there.

“You remained as in-charge of Chef Lakeview (Sukhna Lake) and CITCO’s canteen at Rock Garden, Sector 1, Chandigarh from 18.12.2019 to 02.06.2020 and during that period the material was spoiled. This act of yours is seriously viewed by the management, as you failed to transfer/ shift the material to other units of CITCO like Hotel Parkview, Hotel Shivalikview, Hotel Mountview which were operational during the lockdown, as these hotels were Isolation centres and quarantine centres as per the directions of Chandigarh Administration,” the letter specified.

It was further stated that the officials have to explain their position.

“You are therefore directed to explain your position as to why disciplinary action/ proceedings may be initiated against you and the above mentioned amount of Rs 2,54,567.02 may not be recovered from you, for your failure as mentioned here. You are directed to submit your reply within 15 days from the day of issue of this letter, otherwise it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in this regard. This issues with the approval of Managing Director, CITCO,” it was mentioned.

A list has also been released of the items that got damaged in Chef Lakeview restaurant during the lockdown. These include flour, maida, gram flour, chicken, paneer, curd, lentils, french fry, pizza cheese etc.

Apart from this, vanilla, strawberry, French fries, assorted dal, curd, peanuts, softy cones, soya sauce, black current gallon, butter scotch, chocolate, pineapple cake, muffin, natural juice, Coke cans also got spoilt.

Beer worth Rs 1.08 lakh has also been spoiled, which were close to 2,520 bottles. Kingfisher beer premium of Rs 20,000 also got spoilt.

Meanwhile, among the items that got damaged in Rock Garden canteen were 523 Coke cans worth Rs 13,399.

Apart from this, the items which were spoilt included tea premix, coffee premix, muffin, malai kulfi, choco bar, popcorn and softy mixture.