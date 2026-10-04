Ex-MP Kuldeep Bishnoi’s ‘Sneh Milan’ without BJP flags sets Haryana abuzz

For the past three months, former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, younger son of three-time former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, has been on an intensive public outreach across Haryana—but without BJP flags, banners, or other party symbols.

Since launching the campaign from Sirsa on July 21, Bishnoi has held gatherings in parts of Panipat, Kurukshetra, Jind, Kaithal, and Dadri districts, drawing political attention and triggering speculation about his next move, particularly after he was not nominated to Rajya Sabha a few months ago.

While Bishnoi has maintained that he continues to be with the BJP, the events have nevertheless been seen as a show of strength.

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Bishnoi’s gatherings have been named Sneh Milan. The manner in which these programmes are being held across districts, with old political associates and supporters seen alongside him, has raised questions about their political significance. There are no party flags on the stage, no formal political rally format, and no indication of any major political announcement.

A close associate said he was reaching out to old contacts and supporters separately from the BJP’s formal programmes. “Old political relationships associated with the Bhajan Lal family, former associates and people from various social groups are being seen at these gatherings. It would not be appropriate at present to view these programmes as a sign of his distance from the BJP,” the aide said.

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Bishnoi himself has given no indication of breaking away from the BJP and has reiterated that he remains with the party.

Addressing his supporters in Dadri on Friday, Bishnoi said, “Struggle has taught me not to bow down, but to keep moving forward. With your faith and support by my side, my courage is high, and my resolve is strong. Dadri has given this journey new energy today; now the caravan will move forward.”

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Expressing gratitude to his supporters for the gathering, Bishnoi said he viewed the honour as a reflection of the people’s continued support and blessings throughout his long political journey, including during difficult times.

He said, “In politics, I have seen both good times and difficult times. Circumstances changed, paths changed, but I never stopped trying to remain honest to my principles, my colleagues and my relationship with the people. I never let go of the hands of my people, and you too never withdrew your hand of affection from my shoulder.”

Nothing anti-party about Bishnoi’s programmes: BJP

However, BJP leaders point out that Bishnoi currently holds no post in the party organisation, while his son and former MLA Bhavya Bishnoi is the party’s state vice-president.

Haryana BJP media head Bhupeshwar Dayal said, “All political programmes being done by Bhavya are held under the banner of the BJP. Kuldeep Bishnoi is a very senior leader who is doing a lot of social activities. There is in no way anything anti-party about it, as social outreach is the right of any political leader.”

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The ongoing outreach comes a few months after Kuldeep Bishnoi expressed anger over remarks made by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma about Bhajan Lal on April 25. Her remarks drew a sharp reaction from Bishnoi, his supporters and members of the Bishnoi community, who sought an apology. Sharma expressed regret, saying she would withdraw her statement if it had caused pain to Bhajan Lal’s family and supporters.

In an apparent effort to ease tensions, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Adampur in Hisar district in June to attend Bhajan Lal’s birth anniversary programme.

Four-time MLA and two-time MP

Bishnoi has also been a prominent Congress leader, a four-time MLA, and a two-time Lok Sabha MP. He eventually fell out with the Congress leadership after he was not considered for the post of the state party chief and joined the BJP in 2022 after resigning as an MLA.

Later that year, his son Bhavya was elected MLA from Adampur on a BJP ticket but, contrary to expectations among their supporters, was not inducted into the Cabinet. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP chose Ranjit Singh Chautala over Kuldeep Bishnoi for the Hisar seat. Later that year, Bhavya lost the Adampur Assembly election.