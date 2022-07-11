Kuldeep Bishnoi likely to soon resign as Adampur MLA

The possibilities of rebel Congress MLA from Adampur, Kuldeep Bishnoi, resigning from the membership of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha heightened after the Haryana leader met BJP’s JP Nadda and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Sunday and followed it up by removing photos of the Congress high command from his Twitter profile.

Bishnoi, who had been removed from all key party posts by the Congress after he cross-voted against the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate Ajay Maken on June 10, has been licking his wounds since. Although not expelled from the party yet, sources close to Bishnoi said that there was no possibility of a patch-up and his days in the Congress were over.

A close aide told The Indian Express that Bishnoi might soon officially resign from the membership of Vidhan Sabha and then join the BJP. If he does join any other political party without resigning from the Vidhan Sabha, then he will automatically lose his membership.

When he resigns, it will necessitate a bypoll in Adampur Assembly constituency, in which case Bishnoi — a four-time Member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly and a two-time Member of Parliament — may himself then contest the poll or put forth his son Bhavya Bishnoi as the BJP nominee from the seat. Adampur is considered to be a stronghold of the Bishnoi family for the last several decades.

Reacting to the possibilities of Bishnoi resigning from Vidhan Sabha, his bête noire and Congress’ Leader of Opposition in Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said that he [Bishnoi] was already in the BJP and had made his intentions clear when he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls. Hooda added that if Bishnoi joins the BJP, then he will be cheating the electorate of Adampur constituency who voted for him against the BJP’s nominee. “He [Bishnoi] should first resign and then contest the bypolls from Adampur constituency. He will realise the ground reality,” Hooda said.