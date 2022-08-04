Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP

Updated: August 4, 2022 1:12:21 pm
Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar welcomed him to the party.
Bishnoi’s wife, Renuka, who was also in the Congress party, joined the BJP.
Bishnoi resigned from the membership of the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. In June, he was expelled from the Congress party, with which he shared six years of bonhomie. Bishnoi turned rebel against his own party after he was not considered for the top post of Congress chief in Haryana.
The former MLA had also cross-voted in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from Haryana resulting in Congress nominee Ajay Maken suffering defeat and clearing way for BJP-Jannayak Janta Party(JJP) backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma. The next day, Bishnoi was expelled from all party positions.
