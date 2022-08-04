Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP

Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar welcomed him to the party.

Bishnoi’s wife, Renuka, who was also in the Congress party, joined the BJP.

Bishnoi resigned from the membership of the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. In June, he was expelled from the Congress party, with which he shared six years of bonhomie. Bishnoi turned rebel against his own party after he was not considered for the top post of Congress chief in Haryana.