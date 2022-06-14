Necessary to break some people’s pride: Kuldeep Bishnoi on cross-voting

Congress rebel MLA from Adampur, Kuldeep Bishnoi, whose cross-voting sank Congress nominee Ajay Maken in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from Haryana, Tuesday said that “it was necessary to break some people’s pride”. Kuldeep, who was removed by Congress president from the CWC and all other posts, said he would announce his next move on Thursday.

Kuldeep was talking to media at his residence at Hisar, where he held an open-house meeting with his supporters, on Tuesday. About another Congress MLA whose vote was rejected in the Rajya Sabha poll, Bishnoi said, “I am surprised at Vivek Bansal. He could have disclosed it the same day only. He should explain the reason why he is hesitating to take the name of the MLA whose vote was rejected. A very senior politician can be involved in this, which everybody shall get to know in the coming days.”

In an apparent attack on CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bishnoi said, “People who were boasting that they have 31 MLAs in their pocket, got a taste of their arrogance. Chaudhary Bhajan Lal [Kuldeep Bishnoi’s father and former chief minister of Haryana] had 36 MLAs with him when he formed the government in Haryana. But this man [Bhupinder Singh Hooda] despite having 31 MLAs failed to secure even a single Rajya Sabha seat. How will he be able to form a government?”

On Congress nominee Ajay Maken’s statement that “the party already knew that Kuldeep Bishnoi was not going to vote for us”, the rebel Congress leader said, “Since when has he [Ajay Maken] become an astrologer?”

On JJP’s senior leader and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s welcoming him to join JJP, Bishnoi said, “Main choti-moti partiyon ke baare mein soch bhi nahi sakta (I cannot even think of joining such small political parties).” Bishnoi said, “The last time I saw this kind of support for me was when I formed Haryana Janhit Congress. The same enthusiasm I am seeing today. My supporters are saying that Bishnoi has hit a sixer on