Kulbhushan Goyal sworn in as new Panchkula Mayor

Kulbhushan Goyal with Gian Chand Gupta during a victory procession on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The newly-elected Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal was sworn in on Tuesday.

Goyal along with 20 councillors — 11 from the BJP-JJP alliance, six from Congress and three Independents — were administered the oath by Deepti Umashankar, Commissioner of Ambala Division, at the PWD rest house.

A neck-and-neck competition was witnessed in the Panchkula MC elections between the BJP’s Kulbhushan Goyal and the Congress’s Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia, former mayor of the city. Goyal defeated her by 2,057 votes.

A clean, beautiful, green and self-sufficient Panchkula was promised by Goyal after being declared the Panchkula Mayor.

Goyal promised that the BJP will make Panchkula clean, beautiful, green and self-sufficient. “We will begin work for this within the first three months with the main objective of getting Panchkula declared as a smart city along with the construction of an iconic tower in Sector 5 as the identity of Panchkula,” he said.

Goyal said that his main agenda is to get Panchkula free from stray dogs and stray animals at the earliest, to complete the construction work of sanctioned solid waste management plant at Jhuriwala and to install sports equipment and gyms in the remaining parks of Panchkula.

He also promised the construction of multilevel parkings in each sector by fixing the location with the consent of the general public at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, Municipal Corporation Commissioner R K Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Handa, SDM Richa Rathi, City Magistrate Simranjit Kaur, Joint Commissioner of MC Sanyam Garg, Deputy Corporation Commissioner Deepak Sura, Executive Officer Jarnail Singh, BJP district party president Ajay Sharma, East district pradhan Deepak Sharma, JJP district head O P Sihag, Umesh Sood and other administrative and corporation officials were present.