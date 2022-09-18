scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

KSLF bounces back with the theme climate change

The three-day Litfest will feature a distinguished panel of speakers including Booker winner Geetanjali Shree, Rajmohan Gandhi, Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Tusshar Kapoor, Raj Mohan Gandhi, Sathya Saran, Mahua Moitra, Pavan Varma, Usha Uthup, Muzaffar Ali and Mallika Sarabhai.

jaipur literature festival 2022KSLF celebrates and brainstorms all these concerns during the Litfest. Entry to the festival is free for all and one can register on https://kslitfest.com/ . (Representational)

As the nation commemorates 75th year of Independence the Khushwant Singh Litfest (KSLF) in Kasauli bounces back in the post-pandemic times with a vision to reflect on, ‘Can our ancient, unchanging land be the catalyst for this year’s climate of change?’ The theme of the three-day litfest to be held at Kasauli Club from October 14 to 16 is, ‘The Climate of Change: Are we sprightly at 75?’. It is going to be a green KSLF this time, with minimal waste generation and carbon footprint.

The three-day Litfest will feature a distinguished panel of speakers including Booker winner Geetanjali Shree, Rajmohan Gandhi, Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Tusshar Kapoor, Raj Mohan Gandhi, Sathya Saran, Mahua Moitra, Pavan Varma, Usha Uthup, Muzaffar Ali and Mallika Sarabhai.

“The ecosystem of wildlife, flora, and fauna, is being mercilessly torn down all around us. In Kasauli, for instance, forest fires are displacing the leopards who are compelled to come into town, looking for pets and strays for food. From Bengaluru to Varanasi, from Pakistan to Europe, there are flash floods. Researchers have found that eight Asian countries — India, China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Japan — housed more than 70 per cent of the total number of people currently living on affected lands worldwide. The Maldives is buying land for relocation to Australia, and not many will forget Tuvalu’s foreign minister, giving a speech, knee-deep in the Pacific Ocean,” statement said.

More from Chandigarh

The keynote speaker for the event will be acclaimed writer and novelist Amitav Ghosh. Besides ecology, women’s empowerment and education of the girl child were among author Khushwant Singh’s concerns. KSLF celebrates and brainstorms all these concerns during the Litfest. Entry to the festival is free for all and one can register on https://kslitfest.com/ .

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing warPremium
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing war
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...Premium
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 02:43:54 am
Next Story

Man shoots daughter dead over ‘her relationship with youth from another religion’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement