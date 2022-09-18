KSLF bounces back with the theme climate change

As the nation commemorates 75th year of Independence the Khushwant Singh Litfest (KSLF) in Kasauli bounces back in the post-pandemic times with a vision to reflect on, ‘Can our ancient, unchanging land be the catalyst for this year’s climate of change?’ The theme of the three-day litfest to be held at Kasauli Club from October 14 to 16 is, ‘The Climate of Change: Are we sprightly at 75?’. It is going to be a green KSLF this time, with minimal waste generation and carbon footprint.

The three-day Litfest will feature a distinguished panel of speakers including Booker winner Geetanjali Shree, Rajmohan Gandhi, Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Tusshar Kapoor, Raj Mohan Gandhi, Sathya Saran, Mahua Moitra, Pavan Varma, Usha Uthup, Muzaffar Ali and Mallika Sarabhai.

“The ecosystem of wildlife, flora, and fauna, is being mercilessly torn down all around us. In Kasauli, for instance, forest fires are displacing the leopards who are compelled to come into town, looking for pets and strays for food. From Bengaluru to Varanasi, from Pakistan to Europe, there are flash floods. Researchers have found that eight Asian countries — India, China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Japan — housed more than 70 per cent of the total number of people currently living on affected lands worldwide. The Maldives is buying land for relocation to Australia, and not many will forget Tuvalu’s foreign minister, giving a speech, knee-deep in the Pacific Ocean,” statement said.

The keynote speaker for the event will be acclaimed writer and novelist Amitav Ghosh. Besides ecology, women’s empowerment and education of the girl child were among author Khushwant Singh’s concerns. KSLF celebrates and brainstorms all these concerns during the Litfest. Entry to the festival is free for all and one can register on https://kslitfest.com/ .