Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Krishna Utsav in Haryana to be celebrated like Gita Mahotsav, says Khattar

“Krishna Utsav will be celebrated on the lines of Geeta Mahotsav, in which glimpses of Lord Krishna's childhood will be presented. Krishna avatar and his rasleela, along with musical art will be displayed through tableaux during the mahotsav," said CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

“The Krishna Utsav will be celebrated on lines similar to the Gita Mahotsav at Karmayogi Dhara," said Khattar. (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday stated that the International Gita Mahotsav-2022 has left an indelible mark on the world stage and now tourists “can get a glimpse of the lilas of Lord Krishna with the message of karma he preached at Gita Sthali Kurukshetra.”

“The Krishna Utsav will be celebrated on lines similar to the Gita Mahotsav at Karmayogi Dhara. We will seek the cooperation of all social and religious organisations of the city to celebrate this holy festival,” Khattar said.

The Haryana CM added that over the years, the International Gita Mahotsav had gained immense popularity across the globe. “In 2016, Haryana for the first time had successfully organised the International Gita Mahotsav. Since then, gradually this holy festival on Bhagavad Gita has been successfully celebrated on foreign soil too. Now, continuing with the same tradition, the International Gita Mahotsav 2023 will be celebrated in Australia. Earlier, the event has successfully been celebrated in Mauritius, London and Canada. In Canada, a park has been named after Bhagavad Gita. Seeing the enthusiasm of tourists during the festival this year, the government has decided to make arrangements for visitors so that they can get a glimpse of the ‘lilas’ of Lord Krishna in an attractive manner in Kurukshetra,” Khattar added.

“Krishna Utsav will be celebrated on the lines of Geeta Mahotsav, in which glimpses of Lord Krishna’s childhood will be presented. Krishna avatar and his rasleela, along with musical art will be displayed through tableaux during the mahotsav. Through this holy festival, people will get a chance to see the real aspects of Lord Krishna’s life and try and imbibe the same in their lives,” Khattar added.

