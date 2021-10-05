Krishan Kumar shunted out as education secy, Agarwal out of power dept

The Punjab government Monday removed Krishan Kumar from the post of education secretary as it caried out a major adminstrative reshuffle, shifting 24 IAS and 12 PCS officers. Kumar, who remained on the post for four and a half years, has been replaced with Ajoy Sharma.

It was under Kumar that Punjab topped in overall ranking of schools on Performance Grading Index released by the Ministry of Education in June this year. He has now been posted as secretary, higher education, besides holding additional charge of MD of Punjab Infrastructure Development Board.

KAP Sinha, the principal secretary, finance, has been given the additional charge of the principal secretary, power. This comes at a time when the government is preparing to take action against the controversial power purchase agreements signed by the previous SAD-BJP government. Sinha, in a report to the government, had suggested the ways and means to cancel the PPAs.

The government also posted senior IAS officer Anurag Agarwal, who was additional chief secretary power, as the additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner (taxation), replacing A Venu Prasad who is now the chairman and managing director of Punjab State Power Corporation and will hold the additional charge of CMD, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited.

The ministers, who had rebelled against former CM Amarinder Singh, had been gunning for Anurag Agarwal claiming that he was instrumental in framing the PPAs and should not be at the helm of affairs of the department. It has been learnt that Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, who also holds the charge of taxation department, had sought Anurag’s Agarwal’s transfer.

A mong others, Tanu Kashyap has been posted as the director, technical education and industrial training, while Dilraj Singh has been given the post of the secretary, agriculture.

Babita has been posted as the Fazilka deputy commissioner while Arvind Pal Singh Sandu will be the DC, Bathinda.

Harish Nayar has been posted as the DC, Moga, while Sandeep Hans will be the new DC of Patiala.

Kumar Saurabh Raj will hold the charge of the DC, Barnala, and HS Sudan will be the DC, Muktsar, while Vishesh Sarangal has been posted as the DC, SBS Nagar.

Kumar Amit has been given the posting of special secretary, personnel, and Puneet Goyal will be the director, local government.

MK Aravind Kumar has been placed as the director general, employment generation and training.

Among PCS (Punjab Civil Services) officers who have been shifted are Rajesh Tripathi, Jyoti Bala, Geetika Singh and Amit.