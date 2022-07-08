Krishna Khaitan Memorial badminton Tournament: Ishan Rohilla enters qualification 3rd round in boys’ singles’ U-19 category

Ishan Rohilla of Haryana made his way into the qualification third round with a 7-15, 15-7, 15-6 win over Aditya Ranjan Gupta of Chandigarh in the boys’ singles’ U-19 category on the opening day of the 29th Yonex Sunrise Smt Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Ranking Selection Badminton Tournament being played at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex on Thursday.

The match started on a slow note for Rohilla as he lost the opening game 7-15. The Haryana youngster then made a comeback in the match as he claimed the second game 15-7 to restore parity in the match. The third game too saw Rohilla playing with control as he claimed the game 15-6 to seal his spot in the next round.

In another match of the same category, Rohenkumar Singh Haobijam of Manipur ended the challenge of Abhishek Rupesh of Kerala with a 15-9, 15-7 win. The Manipur youngster claimed the opening game 15-9 before grabbing the second game 15-7 to seal his spot in the qualification third round. It was also a winning day for Charan Ganesh of Andhra Pradesh as he scored a 15-8, 15-7 win over Aneesh Padhye of Maharashtra to enter the qualification third round.

Ayush Dhimri of Uttarakhand had to fight his way hard to register a 10-15, 15-6, 17-15 win over Yash Vardhan Singh

Panwar of Rajasthan to enter the qualification third round in the same category.

Earlier in the day, the pair of Aryan Srijwal and Sunaina Malik of Haryana scored a 4-15, 15-5, 16-14 win over the pair of Ashish Garg and Alina Kwatra in the mixed doubles’ u-19 qualification round. Srijwal/Malik lost the opening game 4-15 before they grabbed the second game 15-5 to make the scoreboard read 1-1.

The third game saw both the pairs giving their best before Srijwal/Malik claimed the game 16-14 to enter the next round. In another match of the same category, the pair of Pruthi Koka and Sanjana Ganugu of Telangana scored a 16-14, 15-8 win over the pair of Ishan Deshpande and Simran Dhingra of Maharashtra. Koka/Ganugu won the opening game 16-14 before claiming the second game 15-8 to rally into the next round.

The pair of Divyansh Singh Rawat and Anika Sinha of Delhi scored a 13-15, 15-13, 15-12 win over the pair of Vatsal Soman and Gauri Chitte of Madhya Pradesh to enter the next qualification round in the mixed doubles u-19 category.

Rawat/Sinha lost the opening game 13-15 before the pair won the second game 15-13 to make a comeback in the match. The third game was claimed by the pair of Rawat/Sinha as they made their way into the next round.