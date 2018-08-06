I am told if I do not build a house now, it may not be registered later: Krishna Enclave resident

At Krishna Enclave at Jhampur village. Jasbir Malhi At Krishna Enclave at Jhampur village. Jasbir Malhi

The Punjab government’s regularisation policy has two major impacts on the ground. First: new houses have started to come up rapidly on the plots purchased several years ago by the people in these colonies; and second: it has given a fresh ray of hope to people living in these colonies that they shall now get better civic amenities.

Jhampur village of Mohali district has one such unauthorised colony: Krishna Enclave, which at present has a few hundred houses already constructed. Many more are coming up.

“I purchased a plot two years ago. Now I have decided to raise construction. I am told that if I don’t build a house now, it may not be registered later,” said Jasjeet Singh.

“We provide all kinds of facilities here — from potable water to adequate electricity to green areas,” said Jasbir Singh, an employee with local real estate dealer, which is mostly building houses in Krishna Enclave.

He added, “Yes, we agree that we will have to pay the change of land use (CLU) fee and this enclave would also be regularised. But as of now, there is no problem with anyone because we provide all kinds of facilities here, be it a proper electricity or water connection. Even we have assured our residents that we will build a proper road network inside the enclave.”

Those residents already living in the area say that the new announcement by the Punjab government has given a fresh hope to address their problems.

“Despite having all the facilities here, we sometimes get scared because our colony is tagged as unauthorised colony. Everyone was worried till recently, because we spent huge money to construct houses,” said Jagdish Singh, a resident of Krishna Enclave.

Another resident added that they even got a loan from one government bank after he produced the registry papers to them. “When we purchased land here around seven years ago, we were not informed that this is an unauthorised colony and it is not being done as per the government approvals,” said a resident of Krishna Enclave on condition of anonymity.

“There was a concern among people here about this problem. But I guess the builder has now submitted the application for regularisation of this colony. I hope things shall be better soon,” Jagdish Singh added.

Many real estate dealers in the area say they too have submitted the application already and they will pay the fees to get their colony regularised.

“We only have to pay the CLU fees, which will make the colony legal as per the government records,” said Lavjeet Singh, who is also building houses in colony next to Krishna Enclave.

