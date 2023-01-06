Krishan Kumar transferred out of state mining department

The Punjab government on Thursday transferred Krishan Kumar, the administrative secretary, geology and mines out of the department and replaced him with Gurkirat Kirpal Singh.

Gurkirat Singh is currently the secretary of tourism and cultural affairs and will continue to hold that charge.

The government on Thursday also posted DPS Kharbanda, director of technical education as the director of mines and geology.

Krishan Kumar, who also holds the charge of the irrigation department, had been under the lens ever since the government started drawing heat for not being able to formulate its mining policy yet or control the rising prices of sand.

Krishan Kumar, sources said, is considered an upright officer and he was among the first officers to be given the posting of a department after the AAP swept to power in the state Assembly elections last year. Kumar was handed the mining department, a move that was considered a masterstroke of CM Bhagwant Mann and a step towards nailing the mining mafia, a pre-poll promise of AAP.