Kotkapura firing: Saini skips date with SIT, cites medical reason

Punjab former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini Tuesday failed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing 2015 Kotkapura firing case on anti-sacrilege protestors.

In a letter to the SIT office on December 5, Saini had sought reprieve citing some “medical tests and examination that needs to be done in the next few days”.

The SIT had earlier questioned Saini twice in connection with the two FIRs registered in connection with the 2015 incident. He was again called by the SIT to appear before probe team on November 29. Saini, however, did not appear, following which he was summoned again on December 6. He cited health ground for not being able to appear before the SIT.