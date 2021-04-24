Kotkapura firing case: HC slams SIT’s ‘theatrics’, absolves Badal

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has come down heavily on a SIT for its probe into the 2015 Kotkapura firing case, and has absolved then Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal of allegations of conspiracy.

Referring to the probe as “political theatrics… intended to create a narrative in favour of one political party and against the other during the [2019 Lok Sabha] election process”, the court said that there was no record to show that the firing was unprovoked.

On April 9, the HC had quashed the investigations and chargesheet filed by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who headed the SIT constituted in September 2018 to probe the firing on anti-sacrilege protesters at Kotkapura on October 14, 2015.

On allegations against Badal, the order released Friday noted, “This court fails to understand as to how and why a purely religious issue, which was dealt with by the top religious leaders of Sikhs, has been brought into picture by respondent no. 3 (Kunwar)…”