Kotkapura firing case: Court issues notice to Badals, ex-DGP

Court of judicial magistrate first class Ajaypal Singh in Faridkot district on Monday issued notice to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, former DGP Sumedh Singh Badal and five other police officers in Kotkapura firing case.

They have been asked to appear before the court on March 23. The other five are then IG Param Raj Umranangal, then DIG Amar Singh Chahal, then Faridkot SSP Sukhmander Singh Mann, then SSP Moga Charanjit Singh Sharma and then SHO Kotkapura Gurdeep Singh Randhawa. The special investigation team (SIT), probing the Kotkapura police firing incident of 2015, had filed a chargesheet in a Faridkot court on February 24 indicting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal and then Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini as “masterminds of conspiracy (hatched) for illegal and excess use of force to conceal inaction of state on a series of three sacrilege incidents”.

The 7,000-page chargesheet, filed in 17 parts, also blames then CM Parkash Singh Badal “as a facilitator” in executing the conspiracy. Former MLA Mantar Singh Brar was also named as an accused. The chargesheet, filed by the SIT led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) L K Yadav, also names Param Raj Umranangal, Amar Singh Chahal, Sukhmander Singh Mann, and Charanjit Singh Sharma for “executing the conspiracy”. It also indicts Gurdeep Singh Randhawa for distortion and concealment of facts.

The Yadav-led SIT is probing two FIRs pertaining to the Kotkapura firing incident – dated October 14, 2015, and August 7, 2018. Sukhmander Singh Mann, Sumedh Singh Saini and Paramraj Umranangal have been mentioned in both the FIRs, while Gurdeep Singh Randhawa has been named only in 2015 FIR.

Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Charanjit Singh Sharma have been named only in the August 2018 FIR. There are eight accused nominated in the chargesheet.

Two people were killed in Behbal Kalan and a few others were injured in Kotkapura on October 14, 2015, when the police opened fire on people protesting against the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, recovery of sacrilegious posters, alleged tearing of pages of the holy book at Bargari in Faridkot. The incident took place when the SAD-BJP combine was in power in the state. Of the 7,000-page chargesheet, 1,400 pages are on culpability, while the remaining 5,600 pages are on supportive documents and electronic evidence.

The charges have been filed under Sections 307, (120B), 153, 119, 109, 34, 201, 217, 218, 167, 193, 465, 466, 471, 427, 323, 324 and 504 of IPC, and Sections 25/27 -54/59 of Arms Act.

Sukhbir Badal had stated that the AAP government was playing vendetta politics with them. But they have full faith in judiciary, he had said.

He had also said that this SIT report would also meet the same fate as that of former IG Kunwar Vijay Partap (now AAP MLA) whose report had been quashed by Punjab and Haryana High court in April 2022.