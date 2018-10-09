Kotkapura & Behbal kalan firing cases: High Court stays action against two police officers

Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File) Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File)

The action initiated against two more Punjab Police officers in pursuance to the recommendations of Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Commission was stayed by Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday. Last month, stay had been ordered on the action against three retired officers last month.

A single bench of the High Court ordered that further proceedings against Superintendent of Police Bikram Jit Singh and Inspector Pardeep Singh will remain stayed till further orders. The action had been initiated by the Punjab government on recommendations of the Commission appointed to enquire into the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing incidents and desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot in 2015.

The petitions against the recommendations of the report are now listed for hearing on October 11. The Punjab government had earlier sought vacation of the stay ordered last month in cases of former Moga SSP Charanjeet Singh, former SSP Mansa Raghbir Singh Sandhu and former SHO Bajakhana Amarjit Singh Kalar.

The names of Charanjit Singh, Bikram Jit Singh, Pardeep Singh and Amarjit Singh have been added to the FIR registered in 2015 for the death of two persons in police firing during protests against sacrilege.

Advocate Gaurav Chopra, appearing of behalf of Pardeep Singh Monday, told the court that the notice issued to him by the Commission was vague and he was not provided the required material to enable him to present his defence.

