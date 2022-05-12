Kota man picked up by Punjab cops seeks independent probe

Days after Rajasthan Police booked 14 Punjab Police personnel for allegedly abducting a Kota man accused in a drugs case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took up a plea filed by the 21-year-old seeking a re-investigation by an independent agency into the NDPS case filed against him in Hoshiarpur. The petitioner, Harnoor Singh, has also sought that the chargsheet filed against him in the trial court on March 30 this year should be set aside.

While issuing a notice to Punjab Police, the bench of Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill Wednesday directed the trial court to “adjourn the case beyond the date fixed before this court”. The HC will hear the matter again on July 14.

Punjab Police claims that Harnoor was arrested in Hoshiarpur after a 10 kg heroin was found in his car (with Rajasthan number). Harnoor, however, has argued that he was “abducted” by Punjab cops from Kota.

The counsel for Harnoor Singh, Advocate Naresh Jain, argued that that the petitioner has falsely been implicated in the present case as on March 7. He added that Harnoor was picked up from a hotel in Kota (Rajasthan) and was brought to Hoshiarpur. While Punjab Police’s FIR, filed on March 9, claims that 10 kg opium had been recovered from his Verna Car, the lawyer said that as per the CCTV footage the car was picked by cops from outside a hotel in Kota and brought by a different route to Punjab.

As per the petition, while Harnoor made an appeal against the arrest to the DGP, Punjab, on March 23, but in the meantime the challan report (chargesheet) was filed on March 30.

Earlier, Harnoor’s father had moved a court in Kota against the Punjab Police personnel. In his petition, he had said that his son, a college student, had left home on March 7 to attend a wedding but never returned. The next day he filed a missing person report, he said.

“On the court’s order, the police lodged case against 14 policemen, including 11 from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, and investigation into the matter is on,” said Kalu Verma, the Circle Officer, who is also the officer investigating the case in Rajasthan on Tuesday.