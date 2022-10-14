Kochhar shares top spot with 2018 champ Chikkarangappa

Former champion and local golfer Karandeep Kochhar ended the day by sharing the lead with Bengaluru golfer Chikkarangappa S on the opening day of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational on Thursday. Both players scored identical first-round scores of seven-under-65.

Kochhar, who won two gold medals at National Games last week, sank eight birdies and a bogey in the first round to end the day with a score of seven-under-65. The Chandigarh youngster, who had won the title in the third edition of the tournament in 2020, sank four birdies on the front nine and another four birdies on the back-nine with the bogey on the ninth hole being the only blemish in his round. Kochhar ended the round with a 20-feet conversion for a birdie on the 18th hole.

“I was good from tee to green hitting most fairways and greens and giving myself a lot of birdie opportunities in the first round here. The feeling of being back home and playing on your home turf is always an advantage,” said Kochhar.

Chikkarangappa, who was the 2018 champion, sank seven birdies during his round. He sank three consecutive birdies at the end of the first round to share the lead with Kochhar.

“I was just trying to focus on repeating what I did in 2018 at this course when I won the event. That’s something I discussed with my caddie before the start of the event,” said Chikkarangappa.

Veer Ahlawat was placed third with a first-round score of six-under-66 while Jyoti Randhawa, Sandeep Singh and Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi were tied for fourth with a score of five-under-67. Defending champion Shiv Kapur withdrew from the tournament due to a back injury.

While Gaganjeet Bhullar and Rahil Gangjee were tied for 13th place with a first-round score of three-under-69, tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh was placed 114th with a first-round score of five-over-77.