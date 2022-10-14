scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Kochhar shares top spot with 2018 champ Chikkarangappa

Kochhar, who won two gold medals at National Games last week, sank eight birdies and a bogey in the first round to end the day with a score of seven-under-65.

Kochhar in action during the opening day of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational in Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. (Express photo)

Former champion and local golfer Karandeep Kochhar ended the day by sharing the lead with Bengaluru golfer Chikkarangappa S on the opening day of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational on Thursday. Both players scored identical first-round scores of seven-under-65.

Kochhar, who won two gold medals at National Games last week, sank eight birdies and a bogey in the first round to end the day with a score of seven-under-65. The Chandigarh youngster, who had won the title in the third edition of the tournament in 2020, sank four birdies on the front nine and another four birdies on the back-nine with the bogey on the ninth hole being the only blemish in his round. Kochhar ended the round with a 20-feet conversion for a birdie on the 18th hole.

“I was good from tee to green hitting most fairways and greens and giving myself a lot of birdie opportunities in the first round here. The feeling of being back home and playing on your home turf is always an advantage,” said Kochhar.

Chikkarangappa, who was the 2018 champion, sank seven birdies during his round. He sank three consecutive birdies at the end of the first round to share the lead with Kochhar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

“I was just trying to focus on repeating what I did in 2018 at this course when I won the event. That’s something I discussed with my caddie before the start of the event,” said Chikkarangappa.

Veer Ahlawat was placed third with a first-round score of six-under-66 while Jyoti Randhawa, Sandeep Singh and Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi were tied for fourth with a score of five-under-67. Defending champion Shiv Kapur withdrew from the tournament due to a back injury.

More from Chandigarh

While Gaganjeet Bhullar and Rahil Gangjee were tied for 13th place with a first-round score of three-under-69, tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh was placed 114th with a first-round score of five-over-77.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 07:43:28 am
Next Story

We are not begging for alms: former NDA cadet on disability pension

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement