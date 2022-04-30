Knowledge-sharing MoU: Congress mulls moving HC, cites ‘conflict of interest’

The recent MoU between Punjab and Delhi governments over sharing of knowledge has sparked off a debate, with administrative and legal experts saying that there is no legal issue in having an agreement to share knowledge between two states of the same nation, but there is an underlying issue of “impropriety” and “Punjabi pride”.

While Opposition Congress led by Partap Singh Bajwa in Vidhan Sabha is currently in consultation with lawyers to take the matter to the High Court to seek termination of the agreement, saying the agreement posed a threat to the border state’s secrecy, and it would not stand legal scrutiny, an administrative expert said that there was no harm in sharing of knowledge but the “public show of signing an agreement could have been avoided”.

Bajwa told The Indian Express, “In Punjab and Delhi coming together, there is a direct conflict of interest on sharing of waters. When Punjab is taking its case against sharing of waters to Supreme Court, why would it like to show its files to a state that is also seeking water? This is conflict of interest.”

He went on to add that Arvind Kejriwal had no “locus standi” to sign an agreement as he was the Chief Minister of Delhi, a state that was being run by Lt Governor. “Kejriwal at most is a glorified Mayor of Delhi. The Lt Governor can turn it down.”

Also, Bajwa said, “If the issue of appointments of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSes) could not stand legal scrutiny as the court stated that there was an issue of office secrecy being compromised, then how come we can take our files to the Delhi government? Is that not compromising secrecy?” he asked, adding that the CPSes were given the oath of secrecy too.

An administrative expert on anonymity said the MoU was a “non-statutory, executive understanding with no legal backing. There is no legality involved. But why is there a need of such a document?”

In the normal course, a political party which is evolving and expanding base to other states should be able to share knowledge. “But where is the need to formalise such agreements? There have been national parties that have been sharing knowledge. For instance, when Congress government rolled out farm debt waiver, the Congress high command gave the same formula to other Congress-ruled states as well. But here, by signing this agreement, this has been unnecessarily made into an issue. It is not that earlier, meetings of Punjab officials with political leaders had not taken place in Delhi. But there was a method. It never became an issue,” he said.

He added that the MoU cannot be called an agreement, “it is just a political statement. Also, Delhi is just a UT while Punjab is a full-fledged state. There the government is headed by Lt Governor and here we have a full-fledged CM. Role of Vidhan Sabha in UTs is only consultatory.”

“Also, the sharing of knowledge is not a problem. It is an established thing in any democracy. But there are other issues. There are nuances. Gujarat model may not work well in West Bengal. Then there is an issue of classified and confidential information. We may not like to share it with anyone. Obviously, Delhi is a party to SYL. We would be most reluctant to share the information regarding this. What does the MoU say?”

The expert also said that Punjab by nature would not accept such an agreement. “This is about Punjabi pride. The narrative is being built that the state is being remote-controlled from Delhi. Why should this be allowed?”

A legal expert, however, said that coordination was an age-old phenomenon. “There is no harm in this agreement. If agreements can take place between the UK and India, Delhi and Punjab are states of the same country. If it is about sharing of data on crime, then what is the harm? This can help both the states. Sharing of data is no big deal. However, it is a different matter if Delhi’s mohalla clinics may not be replicable in Punjab. This is a bigger state. It has its own issues, problems, debt, cash crunch.”